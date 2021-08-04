Akerna (KERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

KERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

