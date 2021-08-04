Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$14.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.