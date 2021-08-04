Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.69

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.69 and last traded at $210.48, with a volume of 10745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

