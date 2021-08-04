Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%.

ALEC traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 11,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.