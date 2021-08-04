Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Harvest Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 9.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

