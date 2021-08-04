Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.88 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.52. The firm has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
