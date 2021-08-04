Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.88 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.52. The firm has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

