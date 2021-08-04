Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS.

BABA stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.52. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.03.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

