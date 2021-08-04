Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS.
BABA stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.52. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
