Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.86 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $201.96. The stock had a trading volume of 447,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.87.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
