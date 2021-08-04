Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alleghany to post earnings of $14.91 per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $659.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $678.46.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.