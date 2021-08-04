Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 72,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

