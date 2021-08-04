Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 72,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85.
In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
