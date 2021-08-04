Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ATI traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 1,529,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.
In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.