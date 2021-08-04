Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 1,529,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

