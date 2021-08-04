Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.21. 147,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.