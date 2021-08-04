Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.92.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.21. 147,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
