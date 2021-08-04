Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Position Raised by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,599 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 4.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $38,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 234,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,562 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,329. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

