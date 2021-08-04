Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 868 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

