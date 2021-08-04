Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.