Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 118,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 657,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

