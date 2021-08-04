Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

