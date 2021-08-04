Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

