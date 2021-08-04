Alpha Impact Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $19.92 million and $6,034.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00143227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,063.30 or 1.00156507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.97 or 0.00840903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

