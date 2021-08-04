Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 18 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,725.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

