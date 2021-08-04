Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,689,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,697.17. 28,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,492.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

