Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2,702.51. 30,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,492.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

