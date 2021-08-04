Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Alphatec updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

