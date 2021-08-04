Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $96.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

