Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,772. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

