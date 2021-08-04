ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of ALX Oncology worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

