American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $370,600.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAT traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 211,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 42.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

