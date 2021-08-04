American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

ACC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

