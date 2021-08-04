American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AFIN stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $915.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

