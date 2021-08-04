American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. 8,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,099. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

