American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$4.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$319.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

