American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $28.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.95 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $119.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 41.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,303. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $725.46 million, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

