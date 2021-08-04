American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,278. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

