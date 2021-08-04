Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 28,488 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vector Group worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.