Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

