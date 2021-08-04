Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.