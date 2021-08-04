Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.90 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 79,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

