Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $259.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.