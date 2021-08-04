Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 311,245 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,245 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Iridium Communications worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,074 shares of company stock worth $2,214,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.