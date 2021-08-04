Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phreesia by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 259,548 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

