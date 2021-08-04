Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Ameris Bancorp worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

