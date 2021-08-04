AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.66. 11,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,931. AMETEK has a one year low of $93.13 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

