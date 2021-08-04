Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%.

Amgen stock traded down $14.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.53. 252,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11.

Get Amgen alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.