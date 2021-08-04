AmonD (AMON) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,458.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

