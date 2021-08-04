Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,680. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

