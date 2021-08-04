Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $768,475. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

