Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a PE ratio of 117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,398,680 shares of company stock worth $170,369,624. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

