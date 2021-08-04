Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

