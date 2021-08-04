Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of South State by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 941,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,899,000 after buying an additional 139,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

