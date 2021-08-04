Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $315,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,287 shares of company stock worth $2,382,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.